Johnson returned to the Eagles' facilities Monday following a 10-game suspension, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Johnson received the ban for a second violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The Redskins were given an Exempt/Commissioner Permission in order to put off releasing a player from the 53-man roster, but once a move is made, he'll be available to play again for the first time since Week 5. Due to a multitude of injuries at right tackle, head coach Doug Pederson expects Johnson to slot in as the starter Thursday against the Giants.

