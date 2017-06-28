Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Has $50k incentive to slim down a bit

Blount will earn $50,000 if he reports to training camp weighing 240-245 pounds, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.

Blount is listed at 250 pounds and has enjoyed plenty of success while playing in that range, but the Eagles apparently want him to slim down, perhaps sacrificing a bit of power for additional quickness. He'd still be one of the two or three heaviest tailbacks in the league, and it's unlikely the minor weight loss would significantly change the nature of his game. He had 299 carries and only seven receptions last season for the Patriots, leading the league in rushing attempts inside the 5-yard line and inside the 10-yard line. While unlikely to get that kind of volume this season, Blount figures to enter training camp in a similar role as the Eagles' early-down thumper and regular goal-line/short-yardage back. Darren Sproles and Donnel Pumphrey are two of the smallest running backs in the league, while 2016 fifth-round selection Wendell Smallwood is listed at 5-foot-10, 208 pounds. All three are candidates to cut into Blount's workload, but none is a major threat to the core aspect of his presumed role.