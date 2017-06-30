Eagles' Mack Hollins: Increased opportunity awaits
Hollins stands to benefit from Friday's release of Dorial Green-Beckham, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.
Hollins, a 6-4, 221-pound deep threat, was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of this year's draft. That came despite his senior season being restricted to seven games by a collarbone injury. Although Philadelphia also added Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to its receiving ranks this offseason, and still features Jordan Matthews (knee) prominently, Hollins figures to get every opportunity to push them and the underwhelming Nelson Agholor for playing time -- a sentiment DGB's release supported Friday. Although it's difficult to know what to expect from Hollins out of the gate, his 20.6 yards per catch and 20 touchdowns across his final 33 college games leaves plenty of intrigue ahead of training camp.
