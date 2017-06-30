Eagles' Marcus Johnson: Moves up depth chart
Johnson figures to benefit from Friday's release of wideout Dorial Green-Beckham, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.
Johnson was undrafted out of Texas and released following the preseason last year, but he signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles in January in hopes of making the team this time around. Not only did Johnson impress when handed an expanded role while Jordan Matthews (knee) was sidelined for most of OTAs, but his progress has now been rewarded with a slide up Philadelphia's depth chart upon DGB's release. Of course, the 22-year-old will need to maintain his improved level to earn a roster spot ahead of the upcoming campaign, but Friday's transaction seems to favor his chances.
