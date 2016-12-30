Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Questionable to play
Kendricks (quadriceps) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Kendricks went down during Friday's practice, but the specifics of his injury haven't been specified. Look for the linebacker's status to be confirmed prior to kickoff.
