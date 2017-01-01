Agholor is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a right ankle injury, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Agholor limped off the field early in the first quarter, and while there's potential for him to reenter the contest, he's undergoing X-rays on the afflicted area. With Jordan Matthews (ankle) inactive Sunday, the Eagles are down to only three healthy options at wide receiver, among them Dorial Green-Beckham, Bryce Treggs, and Paul Turner.