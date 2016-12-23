Agholor secured two of five targets for 47 yards and a touchdown, gained five yards on his sole rush, and compiled 38 yards on two kick returns in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants.

The oft-maligned receiver was nevertheless the top pass-catcher on the night for Carson Wentz, despite hauling in less than half his targets for the second straight contest. The most encouraging aspect of his relatively modest output was that the speedy Agholor hauled in a season-high 40-yard pass that also went for his first score of the season, and which led to his most robust YPA (23.5) of the campaign. The USC product has underwhelmed once again in his second season, but has sent new career highs in receptions (34) and yards (318).