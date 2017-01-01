Agholor (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

X-rays were ordered up after Agholor left the contest in the first quarter. While the results have yet to roll in, he won't take the field again in Week 17 under any scenario. The Eagles will be going with Dorial Green-Beckham, Bryce Treggs, and Paul Turner at wideout moving forward due to the absence of Jordan Matthews (ankle).