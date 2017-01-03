Eagles' Nigel Bradham: One tackle in win
Bradham had just one tackle (no solo) in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Cowboys.
Week 17 was not a good one for Bradham. He failed to get a solo tackle for the first time all season, despite playing in every one of the team's defensive snaps. Despite his rough day, Bradham finished the season as the team's leading tackler with 102 on the season, and he played in 97.1 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He also forced two fumbles and had five passes defensed, including an interception, while playing in all 16 games this season.
