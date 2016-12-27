Bradham recorded 14 tackles in the Eagles Week 16 win over the Giants.

This was easily Bradham's highest tackle total of the season, and although he's been an inconsistent IDP performer in 2016, he's finishing the season on a high note. Over the last four weeks, he's forced a pair a fumbles while recording a sack and notching at least nine tackles on two separate occasions. Since it's looking as if the 27-year-old is coming into his own as a playmaker, he could be a player to target in 2017 IDP drafts.