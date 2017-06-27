Eagles' Patrick Robinson: Participates in offseason program
Robinson (groin) participated in the Eagles' offseason program, Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com reports. "It feels great to be healthy," Robinson said. "Just being able to do the things I've done over the years and trying to do everything I can to help this team."
Robinson missed nine games in 2016 due to a groin injury and subsequently finished the season with one of the lowest stat lines of his career. Fortunately, he's now healthy again and is primed to open the 2017 campaign in a starting role.
