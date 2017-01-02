Turner caught two of four targets for 30 yards during Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys.

Every pass catcher in Sunday's game was overshadowed by Philadelphia TE Zach Ertz (who caught 13 passes for 139 yards and two scores Sunday), and Turner was no different. Even in Jordan Matthews' (ankle) absence, the rookie only finished fifth on the team in targets. With the 2016 season now in the books, Turner will look to build upon his late-season progress in the offseason and carve out a complementary role in the Eagles' passing attack behind Ertz and Matthews in advance of the 2017 campaign.