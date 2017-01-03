McLeod recorded four tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Cowboys.

McLeod's game Sunday was representative of his season, with him chipping in in the form of pass defense and sure tackling. He finished the year with 83 tackles, seven passes defensed, including three interceptions, and a sack, all of which were career highs. He played in 99.4 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps on the season, second only to fellow starting safety Malcolm Jenkins.