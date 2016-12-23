Mathews suffered a herniated disk during Thursday night's win over the Giants and will not play in Week 17 against the Cowboys.

Mathews was forced to exit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's victory with what was initially described as a stinger. The damage he incurred is clearly more severe than that, and it will end his regular season with 661 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns. With Mathews sidelined, Darren Sproles figures to see more snaps next weekend, with Byron Marshall being the only healthy option at running back behind him.