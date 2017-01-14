Mathews (back) rushed 155 times for 661 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 13 receptions (on 14 targets) for 115 yards and another score in 13 games played this season.

Mathews was the Eagles' best offensive weapon for much of this season, accounting for a career-best nine touchdowns on the campaign. Although underwhelming overall, his 661 rushing yards marked his most since 2013, and Mathews averaged at least 4.3 yards per carry for the fourth straight season. While that made him a productive fantasy commodity when healthy, injuries once again damaged his stock, as Mathews not only missed two games due to a knee ailment, but also ended the season on IR after suffering a herniated disk during Week 16. That back problem will require the 29-year-old Mathews' progress to be tracked this offseason, when he'll transition into his final year under contract with the Eagles.