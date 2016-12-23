Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Questionable to return Thursday
Mathews is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants after suffering a stinger in an undisclosed location.
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. Mathews had tallied 46 yards on 18 carries to go along with catching his only target for 16 yards before leaving. Darren Sproles figures to shoulder the load in the backfield going forward if Mathews is unable to return.
More News
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Racks up 131 yards in losing effort•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Rushes for 60 yards in Sunday loss•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Active Sunday•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Set to return Sunday versus Redskins•