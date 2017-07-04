Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Still headed for eventual release

The Eagles are still waiting for Mathews (neck) to be able to pass a physical before they release him, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The Eagles don't want to release Mathews with a failed physical designation, which likely would require a significant injury settlement, given his $4 million base salary. Mathews also has some incentive to hurry things along, as he'll have a better chance of making an impact this season if he finds a new team before the start of training camp. The Eagles seem content to move forward with LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey in the backfield.