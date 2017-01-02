Watson ran nine times for 28 yards and a score in the Eagles' season finale against the Cowboys.

With three of its top four running backs ruled out, Philadelphia deployed a three-pronged rushing attack on Sunday behind the likes of Watson, Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall. Each player received only nine or 10 carries, though, so there wasn't a clear leader of the bunch. With the regular season now all wrapped up, Turner will look to stay injury-free throughout the offseason in hopes to secure a role in the Eagles' run game for the 2017 campaign.