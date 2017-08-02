Eagles' Torrey Smith: Returns to practice
Smith (back spasms) returned to practice Wednesday after a one-day absence, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.
This will be worth monitoring if the issue crops up again, as Smith also was bothered by back spasms during the 2015 season, though he didn't miss any time. A shoulder injury and concussion combined to cost him four games last season, marking the first absences of his six-year career. The durable speedster has seen regular work with the first-team offense through the first week of training camp, mostly playing alongside Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Jordan Matthews. Jeffery is missing a second straight practice Wednesday.
