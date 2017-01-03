Burton caught five of six targets for 39 yards during Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys.

Philadelphia turned to their tight ends to win this game considering it's top two receivers both belonged to the position. However, it was starter Zach Ertz that stole the show -- not Burton -- to the tune of 13 catches for 139 yards and two scores. No matter, Burton still logged season highs across the board in 2016 with 37 catches for 327 yards and one touchdown. While he likely won't enter the 2017 campaign as anything more than second on the depth chart, his fantasy stock is undoubtedly on the rise.