Burton caught two of six targets for two yards in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Sunday was a small step back for Burton, who had totaled 12 receptions and 118 yards in the two weeks prior. Still there is a good amount to like. For one, Burton was the third-most targeted Eagle on Sunday and, sans many good options behind Jordan Matthews and Zach Ertz, that is likely to continue down the stretch. Secondly, though the former jack-of-all-trades Gator has not scored since Week 2, it hasn't been due to a lack of trying. Burton has been targeted in the red zone four times in the past three games.

