Smallwood started to run forward at full speed this week and has one to two weeks remaining in his rehabilitation from a Grade 2 MCL sprain, Martin Frank of the News Journal reports.

Smallwood capped his rookie season with the season-ending knee injury in Week 14, just as the backfield situation was clearing up enough for him to make a splash, if healthy. Despite the sudden turn of events, he racked up 77 carries for 312 yards and one touchdown, while hauling in six of 13 passes for 55 yards across 13 games. The Eagles are returning veteran running backs Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles next season, so Smallwood will have his work cut out for him in his quest for a more regular role in 2017.