Eagles' Zach Ertz: Produces two touchdowns in win over Cowboys

Ertz caught 13 of 16 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Cowboys.

Ertz enjoyed his best game of the season and equaled his career high in receptions while producing the second best yardage total of his first four NFL seasons. After an inauspicious start to the season with Carson Wentz at the helm, Ertz enjoyed an excellent finish by posting an average of 74 yards per game over his final nine contests and scoring all four of his touchdowns in that span. After notching career highs in every major offensive category, he will look to continue his evolution into a top fantasy asset at his position.