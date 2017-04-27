Clayborn (biceps) is expected to be recovered in time for training camp, Matt Winkeljohn of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Clayborn tore his biceps during the Falcons' divisional-round matchup with the Seahawks and needed over four months of rehab this offseason. Considering the timing of his injury was in mid January, a return for training camp always seemed more likely than not anyway.

