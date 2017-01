Clayborn is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Seahawks due to a bicep injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Clayborn has been hindered by MCL and meniscus tears since Week 12, logging three DNPs before starting the final two outings of the regular season. During Seattle's first possession Saturday, the pass rusher suffered yet another ailment and could be hard-pressed to return.