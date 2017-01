Clayborn (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Clayborn sprained his biceps Saturday against the Seahawks, ending his season. In 13 games, Clayborn recorded 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The Falcons promoted Joe Vellano from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Expect to see increased reps from Ra'Shede Hageman and Dwight Freeney in Sunday's NFC Championship showdown with the Packers.