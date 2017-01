Clayborn (biceps) won't return to Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Seahawks, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The pass-rushing specialist hasn't been seen much since tearing the MCL and meniscus in his knee in Week 12, appearing in parts of three (of a possible six) contests. If the Falcons pull off the win Saturday, his status will be monitored closely in advance of the NFC championship game.