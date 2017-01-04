Robinson caught two passes for 36 yards in Sunday's win over the Saints.

Robinson's production slipped in the past two weeks after going off for 111 yards in Week 15, but he may be called upon to play a bigger role in the playoffs should the Falcons go up against a formidable Seattle pass defense in the divisional round. If whoever the Falcons play make it a point to double team Julio Jones, secondary receivers are going to need to step up.