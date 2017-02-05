Mack (fibula) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Patriots.

On Sunday morning, Mack's lower-leg injury was clarified as a fractured left fibula, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. While Mack will attempt to handle his gig as the Falcons' starting center, there's some question about whether he'll be able to handle his array of assignments, especially in the ground game.

