Falcons' Alex Mack: Expected to return for training camp
Mack (fibula) is expected to be recovered in time for training camp, Matt Winkeljohn of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Mack, who played through a fractured left fibula in Super Bowl LI, surprisingly didn't require any sort of surgery this offseason. He was presumably prescribed plenty of rest instead, likely allowing Ben Garland the opportunity to serve as the team's No. 1 center throughout spring practices. However, Mack has no chance of being supplanted on the depth chart and will instantly assume the starting job as soon as he's cleared to take the field.
