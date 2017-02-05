Mack (fibula) is expected to play in Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

During the NFC championship game versus the Packers, Mack required a stint on the sideline with what was initially termed an ankle injury. The ailment was soon clarified as a fibula issue, forcing him to sit out the first week of Super Bowl prep, but the center practiced in a limited capacity this week before emerging with no designation attached to his name. On Sunday morning, though, Schefter noted that while Mack will gut it out in the trenches, he would likely miss six to eight weeks if the Falcons' season wasn't on the line. In the end, Mack's ability to hold up will be one of pain tolerance, with his toughest task coming as a run blocker.