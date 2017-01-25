Falcons' Alex Mack: Missing practice with fibula injury
Mack won't practice this week due to a fibula injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
It was initially though that Mack had sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's win over Green Bay but it appears he instead injured his fibula. The team is keeping him out of practice despite him returning to the game Sunday so that he can be as healthy as possible when the Falcons travel to Houston next week in preparation for their Super Bowl matchup with New England.
