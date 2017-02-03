Mack (fibula) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Patriots.

Mack missed all of practice last week due to a fibula injury suffered during the NFC championship, but he was able to return in a limited capacity this week, clearing him of any concern going into Sunday. Although the timing of his injury is hardly ideal, Mack will still be available to start at his usual center spot, where he's played an instrumental part in Atlanta's offensive success this season.