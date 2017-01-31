Mack (fibula) returned to practice on a limited basis Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Mack missed practice all last week after suffering a fibula injury that caused him to miss a few plays in the NFC championship game. The Falcons might continue to limit him in practice, but it is hard to imagine Mack missing the biggest game of his professional career thus far due to an injury that he has already proven he can play through.