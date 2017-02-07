Falcons' Alex Mack: Set for surgery
Mack (fibula) will require offseason surgery, ESPN reports.
Mack didn't miss a snap in Sunday's Super Bowl despite a chip fracture in his left fibula, thanks in part to protective padding enclosing his lower leg. With the season now over, the center will go under the knife to repair the injury, although it isn't clear if his recovery will affect his availability for offseason activities.
