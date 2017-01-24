Mack is unlikely to practice in the Falcons' first week of Super Bowl preparation due to a sprained ankle suffered in the NFC Championship Game, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

Mack was able to return to the NFC Championship after missing only a few plays because of the injury, but the Falcons are taking no chances with their talented center. Mack is nonetheless expected to play in Super Bowl LI, where he should yet again act as an important director for Atlanta's potent offensive attack.