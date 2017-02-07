Mack (fibula) will not require offseason surgery, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It was originally thought that Mack would require surgery on the chip fracture in his left fibula, but Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stated at his season-closing press conference Tuesday that the center would indeed avoid a procedure. Mack will still require time to recover after toughing out Sunday's Super Bowl and may or may not be healthy in time to participate in spring practices.

