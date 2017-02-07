Falcons' Alex Mack: Will not require offseason surgery
Mack (fibula) will not require offseason surgery, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It was originally thought that Mack would require surgery on the chip fracture in his left fibula, but Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stated at his season-closing press conference Tuesday that the center would indeed avoid a procedure. Mack will still require time to recover after toughing out Sunday's Super Bowl and may or may not be healthy in time to participate in spring practices.
More News
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Set for surgery•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Active for Super Bowl LI•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Expects to play through broken fibula•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: No injury designation•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Returns to limited practice Monday•
-
Falcons' Alex Mack: Missing practice with fibula injury•