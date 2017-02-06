Hooper brought in three of six targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime loss to the Patriots.

The 2016 third-round pick led the Falcons in targets and brought in a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving Atlanta a 14-0 lead at the time. Hooper thus wraps up a rookie campaign in which he turned in a modest 19 receptions (on 27 targets) for 271 yards and three touchdowns, with his best stretch coming over Weeks 8 and 9, when he posted a combined eight receptions for 87 yards against the Packers and Bucs, respectively. Atlanta's offense under Kyle Shanahan -- with its highly efficient two-back system, superstar No. 1 receiver, and effective second and third options -- didn't make much use of the tight end overall, limiting Hooper's upside in his first campaign. However, given his big-play ability, the team is likely to invest some time this offseason in looking for ways to integrate the Stanford product more consistently during the 2017 campaign.