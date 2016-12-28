Hooper (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Instead, head coach Dan Quinn said that Hooper ran on a side field, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The activity may have represented the expected test of Hooper's ailing left knee, but it's unclear when he'll log his first appearance at practice since Week 15. If he doesn't make the requisite progress, the Falcons could opt to hold the tight end out for a second consecutive game with the aim of returning in the postseason.