According to head coach Dan Quinn, Hooper (knee) is expected to practice this week.

Hooper was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which usually requires a two-to-four week recovery. However, Quinn seems confident that Hooper will be on the field this week. The extent of the tight end's participation is still unknown, but look for more updates to come when practice reports are released in the next few days. Hooper will likely compete with Levine Toilolo, Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea for reps throughout the week.