Falcons' Austin Hooper: Expected to practice this week
According to head coach Dan Quinn, Hooper (knee) is expected to practice this week.
Hooper was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which usually requires a two-to-four week recovery. However, Quinn seems confident that Hooper will be on the field this week. The extent of the tight end's participation is still unknown, but look for more updates to come when practice reports are released in the next few days. Hooper will likely compete with Levine Toilolo, Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea for reps throughout the week.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Out at least two weeks with MCL sprain•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ruled out again•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: DNP on Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Testing knee at Wednesday's practice•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Hopeful for Week 17 return•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ruled out for Saturday•