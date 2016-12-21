Hooper (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Vance McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper continues to nurse a knee injury, and the Falcons are yet to release any specifics in the aftermath of Sunday's win over the 49ers. As of now, Hooper's status for Saturday's game appears to be in considerable jeopardy, though it is notable that he was able to do some jogging at Tuesday's session.

