Head coach Dan Quinn stated his hope Monday that Hooper (knee) will be able to play Sunday against the Saints, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In order to do so, Hooper will have to take part in practice, which he hasn't undertaken since injuring his left knee in Week 15. When healthy, he's the No. 1 tight end in the NFL's highest-scoring offense, so his status will be monitored closely as the week proceeds.