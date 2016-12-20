Hooper (knee) was seen jogging during the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper donned a brace on his left knee in the aftermath of Sunday's win against the 49ers. Slated for an MRI on Monday, the Falcons have yet to reveal the diagnosis, but his minimal activity Tuesday isn't exactly a ringing endorsement. Expect his status to receive some clarification as the week unfolds.