Falcons' Austin Hooper: Likely out in Week 16
Hooper (knee) isn't expected to be available for Saturday's game in Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The extent of Hooper's activity through Thursday was work on a side field, including jogging and ladder drills. Consequently, head coach Dan Quinn likely considered the Falcons were preparing with one less day in Week 16, and Hooper wasn't a candidate to be ready. With Hooper likely out of the picture, Matt Ryan will lean on Levine Loilolo, Joshua Perkins, and practice-squad addition D.J. Tialavea at tight end Saturday.
