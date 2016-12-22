Hooper (knee) isn't expected to be available for Saturday's game in Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The extent of Hooper's activity through Thursday was work on a side field, including jogging and ladder drills. Consequently, head coach Dan Quinn likely considered the Falcons were preparing with one less day in Week 16, and Hooper wasn't a candidate to be ready. With Hooper likely out of the picture, Matt Ryan will lean on Levine Loilolo, Joshua Perkins, and practice-squad addition D.J. Tialavea at tight end Saturday.