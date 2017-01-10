Hooper (knee) is making progress in his quest to play in Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Seahawks, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.

Although his activity level hasn't been revealed from Tuesday's practice, Hooper "moved around well" during the "limited work" afforded to him during the Falcons' bye last week, per Caplan. Assuming he at least sustains said workload on his healing MCL, Hooper should be a limited participant as the week progresses. Ultimately, Wednesday's injury report will give the first indication of his potential to suit up this weekend.