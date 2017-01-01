Hooper has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which will be accompanied by a recovery timetable of two to four weeks, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.

Hooper sustained a left knee injury in Week 15, and a subsequent MRI didn't reveal the the extent of the injury. Perhaps the swelling needed to diminish before the Falcons could hone in on the severity of the ailment, but Hooper will miss at least the first two weeks of the postseason. Expect the trio of Levine Toilolo, Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea to handle the position for the foreseeable future.