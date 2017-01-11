Hooper (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

After sustaining a sprained MCL in Week 16, Hooper was held out of the season finale, but with the benefit of a first-round bye, he's approaching the end of the line in his recovery effort. Even if he's able to handle a plurality of TE reps this Saturday, he'll have a difficult time making an impact against a Seahawks defense that has conceded no more than three catches nor 40 receiving yards to tight ends in each of the past six contests (including playoffs).

