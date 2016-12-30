Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ruled out again
Hooper (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Saints, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.
Hooper's sprained left knee prevented him from practicing again this week, which should result in Levine Loilolo, Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea splitting snaps at tight end for the second straight game Sunday. In Hooper's absence last weekend, both Perkins and Tialavea managed to score their first career touchdowns.
