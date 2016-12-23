Hooper (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Panthers.

Hooper was held out of practice all week after suffering a knee injury last Sunday, so it's no surprise that he won't be available in Week 16. Fortunately, the rookie's knee injury isn't thought to be a long-term issue. However, with him sidelined Saturday, Levine Toilolo appears in line for a start at tight end, with Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea the remaining options behind him.

