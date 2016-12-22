Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ruled out for Week 16
Hooper (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The extent of Hooper's activity through Thursday was work on a side field, including jogging and ladder drills. Consequently, head coach Dan Quinn likely considered the Falcons were preparing with one less day in Week 16, and Hooper wasn't a candidate to be ready. With Hooper out of the picture, Matt Ryan will lean on Levine Loilolo, Joshua Perkins, and practice-squad addition D.J. Tialavea at tight end Saturday.
